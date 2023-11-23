Market cap of Monro Inc [MNRO] reaches 912.68M – now what?

- Advertisements -

Monro Inc [NASDAQ: MNRO] gained 1.29% or 0.37 points to close at $29.02 with a heavy trading volume of 306941 shares. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Monro, Inc. to Participate at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Michael T. Broderick, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian D’Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Felix Veksler, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 2:00 PM CT. A live webcast of the Stephens event will be available via the “Investors” section of the Company’s corporate website (corporate.monro.com/investors/events-and-presentations).

It opened the trading session at $28.81, the shares rose to $29.1852 and dropped to $28.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MNRO points out that the company has recorded -32.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 451.84K shares, MNRO reached to a volume of 306941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Monro Inc [MNRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNRO shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Monro Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monro Inc is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNRO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for MNRO stock

Monro Inc [MNRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, MNRO shares gained by 17.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.49 for Monro Inc [MNRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.09, while it was recorded at 28.71 for the last single week of trading, and 39.22 for the last 200 days.

Monro Inc [MNRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monro Inc [MNRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.41 and a Gross Margin at +34.42. Monro Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for MNRO is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monro Inc [MNRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.25. Additionally, MNRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monro Inc [MNRO] managed to generate an average of $4,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Monro Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

Monro Inc [MNRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monro Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Monro Inc [MNRO]

