Market cap of Kemper Corporation [KMPR] reaches 2.73B – now what?

Kemper Corporation [NYSE: KMPR] closed the trading session at $42.56 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.00, while the highest price level was $42.72. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 6:10 PM that Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2023.

About KemperThe Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance and Life brands. Kemper serves over 5.1 million policies, is represented by 25,000 agents and brokers, and has 8,400 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.50 percent and weekly performance of 2.85 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 373.22K shares, KMPR reached to a volume of 313660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kemper Corporation [KMPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMPR shares is $60.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kemper Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kemper Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15.

KMPR stock trade performance evaluation

Kemper Corporation [KMPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, KMPR shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Kemper Corporation [KMPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.46, while it was recorded at 41.68 for the last single week of trading, and 48.88 for the last 200 days.

Kemper Corporation [KMPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kemper Corporation [KMPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.83. Kemper Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.38.

Return on Total Capital for KMPR is now -11.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kemper Corporation [KMPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.74. Additionally, KMPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kemper Corporation [KMPR] managed to generate an average of -$31,705 per employee.Kemper Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kemper Corporation [KMPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kemper Corporation go to 10.00%.

Kemper Corporation [KMPR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KMPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KMPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KMPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.