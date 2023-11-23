Market cap of JOYY Inc ADR [YY] reaches 1.88B – now what?

- Advertisements -

JOYY Inc ADR [NASDAQ: YY] slipped around -0.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.06 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM that JOYY to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 29, 2023.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 (10:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, November 30, 2023). Details for the conference call are as follows:.

JOYY Inc ADR stock is now 29.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YY Stock saw the intraday high of $41.40 and lowest of $40.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.20, which means current price is +70.23% above from all time high which was touched on 11/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 490.56K shares, YY reached a trading volume of 249523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JOYY Inc ADR [YY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YY shares is $45.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YY stock is a recommendation set at 1.46. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for JOYY Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOYY Inc ADR is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for YY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 83.28.

How has YY stock performed recently?

JOYY Inc ADR [YY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, YY shares gained by 3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.99 for JOYY Inc ADR [YY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.09, while it was recorded at 41.54 for the last single week of trading, and 33.48 for the last 200 days.

JOYY Inc ADR [YY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JOYY Inc ADR [YY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.05 and a Gross Margin at +31.87. JOYY Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.34.

Return on Total Capital for YY is now 0.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JOYY Inc ADR [YY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.53. Additionally, YY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JOYY Inc ADR [YY] managed to generate an average of $16,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.JOYY Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for JOYY Inc ADR [YY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOYY Inc ADR go to -1.39%.

Insider trade positions for JOYY Inc ADR [YY]

The top three institutional holders of YY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.