Market cap of HubSpot Inc [HUBS] reaches 23.54B – now what?

- Advertisements -

HubSpot Inc [NYSE: HUBS] loss -0.83% on the last trading session, reaching $467.69 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM that HubSpot Reports Q3 2023 Results.

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), the customer platform for scaling businesses, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HubSpot Inc represents 49.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.54 billion with the latest information. HUBS stock price has been found in the range of $467.01 to $476.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 596.55K shares, HUBS reached a trading volume of 323750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HubSpot Inc [HUBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUBS shares is $562.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for HubSpot Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HubSpot Inc is set at 16.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUBS in the course of the last twelve months was 77.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.25.

- Advertisements -

Trading performance analysis for HUBS stock

HubSpot Inc [HUBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, HUBS shares gained by 7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for HubSpot Inc [HUBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 459.18, while it was recorded at 469.81 for the last single week of trading, and 466.94 for the last 200 days.

HubSpot Inc [HUBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HubSpot Inc [HUBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.30 and a Gross Margin at +81.84. HubSpot Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.51.

Return on Total Capital for HUBS is now -6.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HubSpot Inc [HUBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.27. Additionally, HUBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HubSpot Inc [HUBS] managed to generate an average of -$15,169 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.HubSpot Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.25 and a Current Ratio set at 2.25.

HubSpot Inc [HUBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HubSpot Inc go to 43.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HubSpot Inc [HUBS]

The top three institutional holders of HUBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HUBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HUBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.