Market Analysts see TPG Inc [TPG] gaining to $32. Time to buy?

TPG Inc [NASDAQ: TPG] closed the trading session at $34.88 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.245, while the highest price level was $35.05. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that TPG to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2023 U.S. Financial Services Conference.

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG), a leading global alternative asset management firm, announced today that Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2023 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on the Investor Relations section of TPG’s website at shareholders.tpg.com/events-presentations/events. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Events page of TPG’s website shortly after the event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.33 percent and weekly performance of 1.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 531.01K shares, TPG reached to a volume of 319227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TPG Inc [TPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPG shares is $33.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TPG Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPG Inc is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.14.

TPG stock trade performance evaluation

TPG Inc [TPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, TPG shares gained by 26.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.78 for TPG Inc [TPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.35, while it was recorded at 34.65 for the last single week of trading, and 29.34 for the last 200 days.

TPG Inc [TPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TPG Inc [TPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.33 and a Gross Margin at +98.11. TPG Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.56.

Return on Total Capital for TPG is now 0.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TPG Inc [TPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.24. Additionally, TPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TPG Inc [TPG] managed to generate an average of $78,768 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TPG Inc [TPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPG Inc go to 11.21%.

TPG Inc [TPG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TPG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TPG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.