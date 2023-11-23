Market Analysts see SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH] falling to $22. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

SMART Global Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SGH] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 0.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.37. The company report on November 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Stratus Showcases Proven Edge Computing Platforms at Automation Fair 2023.

Company will Introduce Stratus ztC Endurance platform, spotlight Conperio’s PLEX MES with Stratus ftServer solution, and join “Modernizing Data Collection for Improved Decision Making” panel.

Stratus Technologies, an SGH (Nasdaq: SGH) company and a global leader in simplified, protected, and autonomous Edge Computing platforms, today announced its participation at Rockwell Automation’s Automation Fair® on November 6-9, 2023 in Boston, Mass. Stratus will demonstrate its family of proven edge computing platforms for running mission-critical Rockwell Automation applications without downtime or data loss.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 298197 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SMART Global Holdings Inc stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.81%.

The market cap for SGH stock reached $849.93 million, with 51.90 million shares outstanding and 49.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 806.54K shares, SGH reached a trading volume of 298197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGH shares is $26.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGH stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SMART Global Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SMART Global Holdings Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGH in the course of the last twelve months was 15.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

How has SGH stock performed recently?

SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, SGH shares gained by 21.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.72 for SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.59, while it was recorded at 16.46 for the last single week of trading, and 20.47 for the last 200 days.

SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.35 and a Gross Margin at +29.28. SMART Global Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.55.

Return on Total Capital for SGH is now 8.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 385.14. Additionally, SGH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 369.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH] managed to generate an average of $2,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.SMART Global Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

Insider trade positions for SMART Global Holdings Inc [SGH]

There are 3 key funds with the most bullish patterns regarding SGH stocks.