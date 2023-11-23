Market Analysts see Oncology Institute Inc [TOI] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Oncology Institute Inc [NASDAQ: TOI] traded at a low on 11/22/23, posting a -9.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.01. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that The Oncology Institute Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2023 Guidance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 367573 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oncology Institute Inc stands at 14.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.37%.

The market cap for TOI stock reached $148.24 million, with 73.27 million shares outstanding and 26.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 230.64K shares, TOI reached a trading volume of 367573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oncology Institute Inc [TOI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOI shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Oncology Institute Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncology Institute Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

How has TOI stock performed recently?

Oncology Institute Inc [TOI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.46. With this latest performance, TOI shares gained by 28.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 372.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for Oncology Institute Inc [TOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.74, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 1.04 for the last 200 days.

Oncology Institute Inc [TOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oncology Institute Inc [TOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.21 and a Gross Margin at +18.89. Oncology Institute Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.05.

Return on Total Capital for TOI is now -42.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncology Institute Inc [TOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.05. Additionally, TOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncology Institute Inc [TOI] managed to generate an average of $176 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Oncology Institute Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.34 and a Current Ratio set at 4.71.

Insider trade positions for Oncology Institute Inc [TOI]

The top three institutional holders of TOI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TOI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TOI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.