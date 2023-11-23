Market Analysts see Kymera Therapeutics Inc [KYMR] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Kymera Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KYMR] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 4.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.74. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Kymera Therapeutics Announces Publication of Phase 1 Trial Results for KT-474 (SAR444656), a First-in-Class IRAK4 Degrader, in Nature Medicine.

KT-474 showed evidence of robust target degradation and pathway inhibition with a favorable safety profile in healthy volunteers and patients.

Trial showed encouraging impact on disease burden and symptoms in Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) and Atopic Dermatitis (AD), with a systemic anti-inflammatory effect observed in patients with moderate-to-severe disease.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 363085 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kymera Therapeutics Inc stands at 8.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.27%.

The market cap for KYMR stock reached $1.10 billion, with 55.04 million shares outstanding and 48.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 665.43K shares, KYMR reached a trading volume of 363085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kymera Therapeutics Inc [KYMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KYMR shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KYMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Kymera Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kymera Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for KYMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.45.

How has KYMR stock performed recently?

Kymera Therapeutics Inc [KYMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.12. With this latest performance, KYMR shares gained by 57.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KYMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.87 for Kymera Therapeutics Inc [KYMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.92, while it was recorded at 19.41 for the last single week of trading, and 23.74 for the last 200 days.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc [KYMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kymera Therapeutics Inc [KYMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -344.37 and a Gross Margin at +93.64. Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -330.60.

Return on Total Capital for KYMR is now -32.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kymera Therapeutics Inc [KYMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, KYMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kymera Therapeutics Inc [KYMR] managed to generate an average of -$926,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Kymera Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.95 and a Current Ratio set at 5.95.

Earnings analysis for Kymera Therapeutics Inc [KYMR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KYMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kymera Therapeutics Inc go to 1.90%.

Insider trade positions for Kymera Therapeutics Inc [KYMR]

The top three institutional holders of KYMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,768,000 shares, which is approximately 8.258% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,030,000 shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with 3,490,000 shares.