Market Analysts see IN8bio Inc [INAB] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

IN8bio Inc [NASDAQ: INAB] traded at a low on 11/22/23, posting a -0.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.73. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that IN8bio’s INB-200 Demonstrates Extended Progression-Free Survival in Patients with Newly Diagnosed Glioblastoma.

All patients treated with INB-200 who completed mandated doses to date have exceeded a progression-free survival (PFS) of seven months.

Most patients exceeded the expected median PFS based on age and tumor status; two patients from Cohort 2 remain alive beyond two years.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 407926 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IN8bio Inc stands at 12.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.83%.

The market cap for INAB stock reached $23.35 million, with 24.55 million shares outstanding and 21.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 104.28K shares, INAB reached a trading volume of 407926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IN8bio Inc [INAB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INAB shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for IN8bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IN8bio Inc is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has INAB stock performed recently?

IN8bio Inc [INAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.30. With this latest performance, INAB shares dropped by -21.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.57 for IN8bio Inc [INAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9913, while it was recorded at 0.8322 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5049 for the last 200 days.

IN8bio Inc [INAB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for INAB is now -82.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IN8bio Inc [INAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.84. Additionally, INAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IN8bio Inc [INAB] managed to generate an average of -$1,096,962 per employee.IN8bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.53 and a Current Ratio set at 3.53.

Insider trade positions for IN8bio Inc [INAB]

