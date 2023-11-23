Market Analysts see Green Brick Partners Inc [GRBK] gaining to $62. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Green Brick Partners Inc [NYSE: GRBK] price surged by 0.80 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM that Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

HOMEBUILDING GROSS MARGIN 33.3%, RECORD HIGH IN COMPANY HISTORYQ3 DILUTED EPS OF $1.56 AND $4.55 YEAR-TO-DATENEW HOME ORDERS UP 95.0% FOR THE QUARTER AND 72.7% YEAR-TO-DATEBACKLOG UP 10.4% YOY AND 68.7% FROM END OF 2022DEBT TO TOTAL CAPITAL OF 21.8%; NET DEBT TO TOTAL CAPITAL OF 9.0%.

A sum of 307324 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 385.50K shares. Green Brick Partners Inc shares reached a high of $48.42 and dropped to a low of $47.115 until finishing in the latest session at $47.74.

The one-year GRBK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.54. The average equity rating for GRBK stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Green Brick Partners Inc [GRBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRBK shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Green Brick Partners Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Brick Partners Inc is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRBK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

GRBK Stock Performance Analysis:

Green Brick Partners Inc [GRBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, GRBK shares gained by 21.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.91 for Green Brick Partners Inc [GRBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.20, while it was recorded at 47.38 for the last single week of trading, and 44.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Green Brick Partners Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Brick Partners Inc [GRBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.43 and a Gross Margin at +29.62. Green Brick Partners Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.61.

Return on Total Capital for GRBK is now 26.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Brick Partners Inc [GRBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.98. Additionally, GRBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Brick Partners Inc [GRBK] managed to generate an average of $530,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 289.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Green Brick Partners Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

GRBK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Brick Partners Inc go to 1.72%.

Green Brick Partners Inc [GRBK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GRBK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GRBK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GRBK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.