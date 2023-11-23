Market Analysts see Dream Finders Homes Inc [DFH] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Dream Finders Homes Inc [NYSE: DFH] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 0.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.63. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Dream Finders Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Homebuilding Revenues Up 14%, Home Closings Up 17%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 304966 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dream Finders Homes Inc stands at 2.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.82%.

The market cap for DFH stock reached $2.29 billion, with 32.53 million shares outstanding and 21.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 309.04K shares, DFH reached a trading volume of 304966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dream Finders Homes Inc [DFH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFH shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dream Finders Homes Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dream Finders Homes Inc is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

How has DFH stock performed recently?

Dream Finders Homes Inc [DFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, DFH shares gained by 27.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.41 for Dream Finders Homes Inc [DFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.88, while it was recorded at 24.50 for the last single week of trading, and 20.13 for the last 200 days.

Dream Finders Homes Inc [DFH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dream Finders Homes Inc [DFH] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.45 and a Gross Margin at +18.56. Dream Finders Homes Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.85.

Return on Total Capital for DFH is now 22.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dream Finders Homes Inc [DFH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.79. Additionally, DFH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dream Finders Homes Inc [DFH] managed to generate an average of $224,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Dream Finders Homes Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 4.42.

Earnings analysis for Dream Finders Homes Inc [DFH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dream Finders Homes Inc go to -5.40%.

Insider trade positions for Dream Finders Homes Inc [DFH]

The top three institutional holders of DFH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DFH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DFH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.