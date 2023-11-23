Market Analysts see Dominos Pizza Inc [DPZ] gaining to $430. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Dominos Pizza Inc [NYSE: DPZ] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $369.49. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Domino’s® To Host Investor Day on Thursday, December 7.

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

On December 7, 2023, Domino’s will host an Investor Day from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. This event will include presentations by Russell Weiner, Chief Executive Officer, and members of the Domino’s executive leadership team, as well as a question and answer session. The event will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website at ir.dominos.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website following the event. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance at this event is by invitation only.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 308951 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dominos Pizza Inc stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for DPZ stock reached $12.89 billion, with 35.42 million shares outstanding and 34.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 605.18K shares, DPZ reached a trading volume of 308951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominos Pizza Inc [DPZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DPZ shares is $410.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DPZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dominos Pizza Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominos Pizza Inc is set at 8.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DPZ in the course of the last twelve months was 27.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.29.

How has DPZ stock performed recently?

Dominos Pizza Inc [DPZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, DPZ shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Dominos Pizza Inc [DPZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 364.85, while it was recorded at 370.89 for the last single week of trading, and 346.99 for the last 200 days.

Dominos Pizza Inc [DPZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominos Pizza Inc [DPZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Dominos Pizza Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Total Capital for DPZ is now 69.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 46.07. Additionally, DPZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 493.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 327.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominos Pizza Inc [DPZ] managed to generate an average of $41,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.77.Dominos Pizza Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for Dominos Pizza Inc [DPZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DPZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominos Pizza Inc go to 12.43%.

Insider trade positions for Dominos Pizza Inc [DPZ]

The top three institutional holders of DPZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DPZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DPZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.