Market Analysts see Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN] falling to $9. Time to buy?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: DAWN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.66%. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Day One Announces Tovorafenib FIREFLY-1 Data Published in Nature Medicine.

Over the last 12 months, DAWN stock dropped by -41.84%. The one-year Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 68.58. The average equity rating for DAWN stock is currently 1.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.03 billion, with 73.46 million shares outstanding and 56.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 834.74K shares, DAWN stock reached a trading volume of 319796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAWN shares is $37.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAWN stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.63 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66.

DAWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, DAWN shares gained by 14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 11.95 for the last single week of trading, and 13.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for DAWN is now -47.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.24. Additionally, DAWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN] managed to generate an average of -$1,175,050 per employee.Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.89 and a Current Ratio set at 16.89.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc [DAWN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DAWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DAWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DAWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.