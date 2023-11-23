Market Analysts see CareMax Inc [CMAX] falling to $1. Time to buy?

- Advertisements -

CareMax Inc [NASDAQ: CMAX] jumped around 0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.75 at the close of the session, up 5.10%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:55 AM that CareMax Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Medicare Advantage Membership of 107,000, up 171% year-over-year.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Third Quarter Total Revenue of $201.8 million, up 28% year-over-year.

CareMax Inc stock is now -79.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMAX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.77 and lowest of $0.6913 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.89, which means current price is +8.39% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 287.85K shares, CMAX reached a trading volume of 455842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CareMax Inc [CMAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMAX shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CareMax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for CareMax Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has CMAX stock performed recently?

CareMax Inc [CMAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.06. With this latest performance, CMAX shares dropped by -68.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.29 for CareMax Inc [CMAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9642, while it was recorded at 0.8621 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6874 for the last 200 days.

CareMax Inc [CMAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CareMax Inc [CMAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.48 and a Gross Margin at +76.49. CareMax Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.99.

Return on Total Capital for CMAX is now -2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CareMax Inc [CMAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.64. Additionally, CMAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CareMax Inc [CMAX] managed to generate an average of -$25,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.CareMax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for CareMax Inc [CMAX]

The top three institutional holders of CMAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.