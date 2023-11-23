LPL Financial Holdings Inc [LPLA] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $275

- Advertisements -

LPL Financial Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: LPLA] traded at a low on 11/22/23, posting a -0.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $226.34. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that The Warter Group joins LPL, Seapoint Wealth Advisors.

With more than 15 years of experience, Warter is a previous regional director who worked with about 1,000 financial advisors throughout Southern California. He now serves a diverse range of clients, helping them develop comprehensive financial plans that align with each individual’s unique objectives and circumstances.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 322374 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LPL Financial Holdings Inc stands at 2.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for LPLA stock reached $17.12 billion, with 79.25 million shares outstanding and 75.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 565.61K shares, LPLA reached a trading volume of 322374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LPL Financial Holdings Inc [LPLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPLA shares is $267.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LPL Financial Holdings Inc is set at 5.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.15.

How has LPLA stock performed recently?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc [LPLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, LPLA shares gained by 2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for LPL Financial Holdings Inc [LPLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 230.26, while it was recorded at 224.93 for the last single week of trading, and 220.59 for the last 200 days.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc [LPLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LPL Financial Holdings Inc [LPLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.39 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.83.

Return on Total Capital for LPLA is now 25.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LPL Financial Holdings Inc [LPLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.02. Additionally, LPLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LPL Financial Holdings Inc [LPLA] managed to generate an average of $122,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.

Earnings analysis for LPL Financial Holdings Inc [LPLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc go to 22.50%.

Insider trade positions for LPL Financial Holdings Inc [LPLA]

The top three institutional holders of LPLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LPLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LPLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.