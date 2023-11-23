Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR [LOMA] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $6

- Advertisements -

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR [NYSE: LOMA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.74% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.79%.

Over the last 12 months, LOMA stock rose by 9.94%. The one-year Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.62. The average equity rating for LOMA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $761.69 million, with 119.20 million shares outstanding and 119.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 308.38K shares, LOMA stock reached a trading volume of 337649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR [LOMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOMA shares is $7.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOMA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOMA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

LOMA Stock Performance Analysis:

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR [LOMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.79. With this latest performance, LOMA shares gained by 8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR [LOMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 6.29 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR [LOMA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +26.45. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for LOMA is now 23.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR [LOMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.86. Additionally, LOMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR [LOMA] managed to generate an average of $671,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

LOMA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR go to 0.13%.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR [LOMA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LOMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LOMA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LOMA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.