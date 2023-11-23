LogicMark Inc [LGMK] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

LogicMark Inc [NASDAQ: LGMK] closed the trading session at $1.18 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.06, while the highest price level was $1.26. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 6:15 AM that LGMK: Believe Recent and Planned New Product Launches Advance SaaS Strategy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -86.77 percent and weekly performance of -29.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 181.95K shares, LGMK reached to a volume of 322980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LogicMark Inc [LGMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicMark Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75.

LGMK stock trade performance evaluation

LogicMark Inc [LGMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.34. With this latest performance, LGMK shares dropped by -37.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for LogicMark Inc [LGMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7570, while it was recorded at 1.5760 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6378 for the last 200 days.

LogicMark Inc [LGMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogicMark Inc [LGMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.52. LogicMark Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.11.

Return on Total Capital for LGMK is now -25.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LogicMark Inc [LGMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.83. Additionally, LGMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LogicMark Inc [LGMK] managed to generate an average of -$276,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.LogicMark Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.86 and a Current Ratio set at 4.45.

LogicMark Inc [LGMK]: Institutional Ownership

