LivaNova PLC [LIVN] moved up 1.36: Why It’s Important

LivaNova PLC [NASDAQ: LIVN] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $44.67 during the day while it closed the day at $44.05. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM that LivaNova to Present at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced Bill Kozy, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of LivaNova, will present in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York. The presentation will take place at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 29.

The discussion will be available to all interested parties who register to attend the webcast, which is accessible via www.livanova.com/events. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the webcast. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website within 24 hours after the live presentation for 90 days after the event.

LivaNova PLC stock has also loss -8.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LIVN stock has declined by -19.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.13% and lost -20.69% year-on date.

The market cap for LIVN stock reached $2.37 billion, with 53.87 million shares outstanding and 53.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 413.68K shares, LIVN reached a trading volume of 396986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LivaNova PLC [LIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIVN shares is $61.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for LivaNova PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivaNova PLC is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for LIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 280.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.68.

LIVN stock trade performance evaluation

LivaNova PLC [LIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.48. With this latest performance, LIVN shares dropped by -9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.65 for LivaNova PLC [LIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.23, while it was recorded at 45.68 for the last single week of trading, and 49.70 for the last 200 days.

LivaNova PLC [LIVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivaNova PLC [LIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.91 and a Gross Margin at +70.24. LivaNova PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.44.

Return on Total Capital for LIVN is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LivaNova PLC [LIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.06. Additionally, LIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LivaNova PLC [LIVN] managed to generate an average of -$29,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.LivaNova PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.68 and a Current Ratio set at 3.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LivaNova PLC [LIVN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivaNova PLC go to -4.60%.

LivaNova PLC [LIVN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in LIVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in LIVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.