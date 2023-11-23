JP Morgan lifts Expensify Inc [EXFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Expensify Inc [NASDAQ: EXFY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.55%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Expensify Announces Q3 2023 Results.

Interchange derived from the Expensify Card grew to $3.1 million, an increase of 65% as compared to the same period last year.

Expensify, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today released a letter to shareholders from Founder and CEO David Barrett alongside results for its quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EXFY stock dropped by -72.64%. The one-year Expensify Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.53. The average equity rating for EXFY stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $201.72 million, with 68.24 million shares outstanding and 39.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 678.56K shares, EXFY stock reached a trading volume of 298460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Expensify Inc [EXFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXFY shares is $3.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXFY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Expensify Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expensify Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXFY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.43.

EXFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Expensify Inc [EXFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.55. With this latest performance, EXFY shares dropped by -10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.88 for Expensify Inc [EXFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.85, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 6.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expensify Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expensify Inc [EXFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.99 and a Gross Margin at +61.38. Expensify Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for EXFY is now -9.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Expensify Inc [EXFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.71. Additionally, EXFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Expensify Inc [EXFY] managed to generate an average of -$195,717 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Expensify Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.43 and a Current Ratio set at 2.43.

Expensify Inc [EXFY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXFY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXFY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.