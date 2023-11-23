JP Morgan lifts Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc [ENTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ENTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.83% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.74%. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs with an emphasis on treatments for viral infections, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on November 29, 2023 at 7:55 a.m. ET in Miami, FL.

A live webcast of the event will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section on the “Investors” page of Enanta’s website at www.enanta.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation and will be archived for at least 30 days.

Over the last 12 months, ENTA stock dropped by -80.63%. The one-year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.91. The average equity rating for ENTA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $189.33 million, with 20.79 million shares outstanding and 19.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 458.47K shares, ENTA stock reached a trading volume of 271597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc [ENTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTA shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.56.

ENTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc [ENTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, ENTA shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc [ENTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.91, while it was recorded at 9.14 for the last single week of trading, and 24.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc [ENTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.74 and a Gross Margin at +96.55. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.31.

Return on Total Capital for ENTA is now -32.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc [ENTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.30. Additionally, ENTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc [ENTA] managed to generate an average of -$760,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.58 and a Current Ratio set at 6.73.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc [ENTA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ENTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ENTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ENTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.