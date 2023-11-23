Jefferies lifts BrightView Holdings Inc [BV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

BrightView Holdings Inc [NYSE: BV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.17%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 6:15 AM that BrightView Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results.

Fourth quarter total revenue increased 2.8% year-over-year to a fourth quarter record $743.7 million.

Fourth quarter net income increased 7.2% year-over-year to $16.4 million; Net income margin expanded by 10 basis points.

Over the last 12 months, BV stock rose by 1.95%. The one-year BrightView Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.64. The average equity rating for BV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $686.09 million, with 80.60 million shares outstanding and 39.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 267.15K shares, BV stock reached a trading volume of 301300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BrightView Holdings Inc [BV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BV shares is $8.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BrightView Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightView Holdings Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for BV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.59.

BV Stock Performance Analysis:

BrightView Holdings Inc [BV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, BV shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.30 for BrightView Holdings Inc [BV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 7.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BrightView Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightView Holdings Inc [BV] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.53. BrightView Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.27.

Return on Total Capital for BV is now 4.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BrightView Holdings Inc [BV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.53. Additionally, BV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BrightView Holdings Inc [BV] managed to generate an average of -$367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.BrightView Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

BV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BrightView Holdings Inc go to 15.13%.

BrightView Holdings Inc [BV] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.