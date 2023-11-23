Innovid Corp [CTV] is -22.81% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Innovid Corp [NYSE: CTV] gained 1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $1.32 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Innovid Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results.

Q3 revenue increased to $36.2 million, up 5% year-over-year.

CTV revenue from Ad Serving and Personalization, up 9% year-over-year.

Innovid Corp represents 133.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $185.54 million with the latest information. CTV stock price has been found in the range of $1.27 to $1.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 189.28K shares, CTV reached a trading volume of 299251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Innovid Corp [CTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTV shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Innovid Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innovid Corp is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTV in the course of the last twelve months was 35.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.37.

Trading performance analysis for CTV stock

Innovid Corp [CTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.09. With this latest performance, CTV shares gained by 24.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Innovid Corp [CTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1398, while it was recorded at 1.3040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2102 for the last 200 days.

Innovid Corp [CTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innovid Corp [CTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.97 and a Gross Margin at +71.85. Innovid Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.48.

Return on Total Capital for CTV is now -14.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innovid Corp [CTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.57. Additionally, CTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Innovid Corp [CTV] managed to generate an average of -$34,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Innovid Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.37 and a Current Ratio set at 4.37.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Innovid Corp [CTV]

The top three institutional holders of CTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CTV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CTV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.