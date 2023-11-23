Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] Is Currently 2.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [NASDAQ: ILPT] closed the trading session at $2.98 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.91, while the highest price level was $3.00. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which can be found at the Quarterly Results section of ILPT’s website at https://www.ilptreit.com/investors/financials-information/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231025627062/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.72 percent and weekly performance of 2.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

- Advertisements -

If compared to the average trading volume of 592.17K shares, ILPT reached to a volume of 314523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILPT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ILPT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.74.

ILPT stock trade performance evaluation

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, ILPT shares gained by 26.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.48. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.44.

Return on Total Capital for ILPT is now 3.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.29. Additionally, ILPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 537.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ILPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust go to 0.60%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust [ILPT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ILPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ILPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ILPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.