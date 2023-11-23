High Tide Inc. [HITI] Is Currently 4.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

High Tide Inc. [NASDAQ: HITI] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.5499 during the day while it closed the day at $1.50. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM that High Tide Announces Purchases of Shares by Insiders.

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that certain officers, directors, and consultants led by the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in the aggregate, acquired 125,917 common shares in the capital of High Tide (“Common Shares”) on the open market between November 20 and November 21 at an average price of $1.88 per Common Share. The purchase of Common Shares by certain officers, directors, and consultants reflects confidence in the intrinsic value of the stock and the near-term and long-term growth prospects of the Company. With these purchases, insiders and certain consultants, in the aggregate, now own or control 7,289,391 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.37% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares as of November 21, 2023. These purchases are over and above those disclosed in the Company’s news release dated March 30, 2023, where certain officers, directors, and consultants acquired 258,921 Common Shares at an average price of $1.59 per Common Share.

High Tide Inc. stock has also gained 15.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HITI stock has inclined by 20.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.11% and lost -2.60% year-on date.

The market cap for HITI stock reached $112.64 million, with 71.02 million shares outstanding and 68.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 346.96K shares, HITI reached a trading volume of 285394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about High Tide Inc. [HITI]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for High Tide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for High Tide Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HITI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HITI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HITI stock trade performance evaluation

High Tide Inc. [HITI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, HITI shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HITI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for High Tide Inc. [HITI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5652, while it was recorded at 1.3480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3678 for the last 200 days.

High Tide Inc. [HITI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and High Tide Inc. [HITI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.64 and a Gross Margin at +5.23. High Tide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.11.

Return on Total Capital for HITI is now -9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, High Tide Inc. [HITI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.70. Additionally, HITI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, High Tide Inc. [HITI] managed to generate an average of -$55,197 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.High Tide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

High Tide Inc. [HITI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HITI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HITI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HITI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.