Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] Revenue clocked in at $1.67 billion, down -17.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: HCSG] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM that HCSG Reports Q3 2023 Results; Raises Cash Flow Expectations.

Revenue of $411.4 million; adjusted revenue(1) of $424.0 million, in line with expectations.

Net income and diluted EPS of ($5.5) million and ($0.07); adjusted net income(1) and adjusted diluted EPS(1) of $12.5 million and $0.17, a 13.7% and 13.3% increase, respectively, over Q3 2022.

A sum of 305576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 799.66K shares. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares reached a high of $10.07 and dropped to a low of $9.92 until finishing in the latest session at $9.94.

The one-year HCSG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.43. The average equity rating for HCSG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCSG shares is $13.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCSG in the course of the last twelve months was 61.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.74.

HCSG Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, HCSG shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 10.06 for the last single week of trading, and 12.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.62 and a Gross Margin at +13.36. Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.05.

Return on Total Capital for HCSG is now 9.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.01. Additionally, HCSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] managed to generate an average of $970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.24.Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.74 and a Current Ratio set at 2.84.

HCSG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. go to 9.00%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. [HCSG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HCSG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HCSG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HCSG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.