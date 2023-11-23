Guggenheim lifts Icosavax Inc [ICVX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Icosavax Inc [NASDAQ: ICVX] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.18 at the close of the session, up 0.30%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Icosavax Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

– Reported positive twelve-month durability data and initial proof-of-concept for revaccination with IVX-121 against RSV -.

– IVX-A12 (RSV+hMPV) Phase 2 topline interim data expected by end of 2023 -.

Icosavax Inc stock is now 28.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ICVX Stock saw the intraday high of $10.79 and lowest of $9.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.45, which means current price is +114.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 265.62K shares, ICVX reached a trading volume of 310977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Icosavax Inc [ICVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICVX shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Icosavax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icosavax Inc is set at 0.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

How has ICVX stock performed recently?

Icosavax Inc [ICVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.46. With this latest performance, ICVX shares gained by 62.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 268.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for Icosavax Inc [ICVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 7.92 for the last 200 days.

Icosavax Inc [ICVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ICVX is now -37.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Icosavax Inc [ICVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.03. Additionally, ICVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Icosavax Inc [ICVX] managed to generate an average of -$1,529,300 per employee.Icosavax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.06 and a Current Ratio set at 18.06.

Insider trade positions for Icosavax Inc [ICVX]

