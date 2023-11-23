Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc [FULC] Revenue clocked in at $2.62 million, down -37.50% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FULC] price surged by 3.64 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Fulcrum granted the new employee 58,760 options to purchase shares of the company’s common stock at an exercise price of $3.59 per share, the closing price per share of Fulcrum’s common stock as reported on the grant effective date, November 6, 2023. Each option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date and an additional 6.25% of the shares vesting in equal quarterly installments over the twelve successive quarters following the first anniversary, subject to the applicable employee’s continued service with the company through the applicable vesting dates.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 427763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $4.71 and dropped to a low of $4.43 until finishing in the latest session at $4.55.

The one-year FULC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.44. The average equity rating for FULC stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc [FULC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULC shares is $10.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULC stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 107.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16.

- Advertisements -

FULC Stock Performance Analysis:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc [FULC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.85. With this latest performance, FULC shares gained by 26.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc [FULC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc [FULC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1768.12 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1732.43.

Return on Total Capital for FULC is now -52.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc [FULC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.75. Additionally, FULC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc [FULC] managed to generate an average of -$1,234,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.65 and a Current Ratio set at 18.65.

FULC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc go to 6.40%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc [FULC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FULC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FULC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FULC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.