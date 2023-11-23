For TrueBlue Inc [TBI], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

- Advertisements -

TrueBlue Inc [NYSE: TBI] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.61 at the close of the session, down -0.80%. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 7:05 AM that TrueBlue’s PeopleReady Helps Develop the Next Generation of Skilled Tradespeople with Workforce Development Program.

The staffing giant earns recognition from the American Staffing Association for its commitment to upskilling workers.

With the skilled trades worker shortage expected to remain a long-term challenge for the U.S. economy, it is increasingly critical to attract workers to careers in the skilled trades. PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), and its specialized division, PeopleReady Skilled Trades, are committed to being part of the solution with the latest evolution of its workforce development program, WorkUp.

TrueBlue Inc stock is now -30.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TBI Stock saw the intraday high of $13.98 and lowest of $13.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.01, which means current price is +34.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 314.90K shares, TBI reached a trading volume of 316966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TrueBlue Inc [TBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBI shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for TrueBlue Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TrueBlue Inc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.79.

How has TBI stock performed recently?

TrueBlue Inc [TBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, TBI shares gained by 27.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for TrueBlue Inc [TBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.58, while it was recorded at 13.67 for the last single week of trading, and 16.04 for the last 200 days.

TrueBlue Inc [TBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TrueBlue Inc [TBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +25.41. TrueBlue Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for TBI is now 13.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TrueBlue Inc [TBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.61. Additionally, TBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TrueBlue Inc [TBI] managed to generate an average of $9,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.20.TrueBlue Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Earnings analysis for TrueBlue Inc [TBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TrueBlue Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for TrueBlue Inc [TBI]

The top three institutional holders of TBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.