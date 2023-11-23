For N-able Inc [NABL], Analyst sees a drop to $11. What next?

- Advertisements -

N-able Inc [NYSE: NABL] loss -0.51% or -0.06 points to close at $11.80 with a heavy trading volume of 302270 shares. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Cove Data Protection for Microsoft 365 Introduces Microsoft Teams Recovery.

Announcement follows recognition for market-leading backup and disaster recovery from analyst firms Canalys and DCIG.

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as a service, and security solutions, today announced Cove Data Protection™ for Microsoft 365® now offers an additional layer of protection against data loss for Microsoft Teams, including backup and recovery of teams, members, settings, and files.

It opened the trading session at $11.89, the shares rose to $12.01 and dropped to $11.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NABL points out that the company has recorded -22.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 493.71K shares, NABL reached to a volume of 302270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about N-able Inc [NABL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NABL shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NABL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for N-able Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for N-able Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NABL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for NABL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.49.

Trading performance analysis for NABL stock

N-able Inc [NABL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, NABL shares dropped by -8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NABL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.25 for N-able Inc [NABL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.93, while it was recorded at 11.84 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

N-able Inc [NABL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

N-able Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.49 and a Current Ratio set at 2.56.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at N-able Inc [NABL]

