For Establishment Labs Holdings Inc [ESTA], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ESTA] surged by $0.92 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $26.6186 during the day while it closed the day at $25.13. The company report on November 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Establishment Labs Announces Participation in Two Upcoming Investment Conferences.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced its participation in two upcoming investment conferences.

Juan José Chacón-Quirós, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Raj Denhoy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 2023 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference held November 14-16, 2023. Mr. Chacón-Quirós and Mr. Denhoy are scheduled to speak in person to conference attendees on Tuesday, November 14 at 4:30-4:55 PM GMT.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc stock has also gained 7.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESTA stock has declined by -54.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.32% and lost -61.72% year-on date.

The market cap for ESTA stock reached $647.85 million, with 24.41 million shares outstanding and 22.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 486.69K shares, ESTA reached a trading volume of 494306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Establishment Labs Holdings Inc [ESTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTA shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

ESTA stock trade performance evaluation

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc [ESTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, ESTA shares dropped by -24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc [ESTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.60, while it was recorded at 23.30 for the last single week of trading, and 59.26 for the last 200 days.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc [ESTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc [ESTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.53 and a Gross Margin at +65.92. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.51.

Return on Total Capital for ESTA is now -28.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -353.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.90. Additionally, ESTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc [ESTA] managed to generate an average of -$78,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Establishment Labs Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.33 and a Current Ratio set at 3.71.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc [ESTA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ESTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ESTA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ESTA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.