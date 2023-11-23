For Central Puerto ADR [CEPU], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

- Advertisements -

Central Puerto ADR [NYSE: CEPU] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 0.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.34. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 9:40 AM that With an Investment of US$160 Million, Central Puerto Launches the Project of Closing Cycle of Brigadier López Thermoelectric Plant, Located in Sauce Viejo, Santa Fe.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) initiated the project to convert the Brigadier Lopez open cycle Thermoelectric Plant into a combined cycle. The power station is located in the Sauce Viejo industrial park (Route 11, KM 455), 22 km from Santa Fe capital city. The company committed an estimated investment of US$ 150 million.

The plant, which has a dual-fuel Siemens SGT5-4000 F gas turbine with a total nominal power of 292 MW, will increase its capacity by 140MW thanks to the closing cycle. This means that total power output will reach 432MW, enough to supply more than 300,000 homes throughout the country, by injecting power to the interconnected system through the 132kV connection.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 447083 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Central Puerto ADR stands at 7.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.91%.

The market cap for CEPU stock reached $1.11 billion, with 150.50 million shares outstanding and 115.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 294.88K shares, CEPU reached a trading volume of 447083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Central Puerto ADR [CEPU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEPU shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEPU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Central Puerto ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Central Puerto ADR is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEPU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CEPU in the course of the last twelve months was 3.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has CEPU stock performed recently?

Central Puerto ADR [CEPU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.12. With this latest performance, CEPU shares gained by 28.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEPU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.70 for Central Puerto ADR [CEPU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 6.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Central Puerto ADR [CEPU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Central Puerto ADR [CEPU] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.41. Central Puerto ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.78.

Return on Total Capital for CEPU is now 19.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Central Puerto ADR [CEPU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.29. Additionally, CEPU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Central Puerto ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.65.

Earnings analysis for Central Puerto ADR [CEPU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEPU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Central Puerto ADR go to 29.60%.

Insider trade positions for Central Puerto ADR [CEPU]

The top three institutional holders of CEPU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%.