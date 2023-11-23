First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] fell -22.65% so far this year. What now?

- Advertisements -

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIN] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $27.04 during the day while it closed the day at $26.61. The company report on October 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $49.56 million for the third quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $50.87 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $59.34 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 for the third quarter of 2023 compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.41 for the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 101,337 shares of its common stock at an average price of $26.99. Currently, the Company has 4.90 million shares remaining under the share repurchase authorization through July 31, 2024.

“Due to our strong liquidity, capital levels and some banks who don’t have the liquidity to serve their loan customers, we have had the ability to add good loan and deposit customers at favorable terms in the current environment,” said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, CEO and President of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. “We are encouraged that deposit balances have remained fairly stable this year and we continue to have significant net new account growth. Moving forward, we will continue our disciplined approach of managing our balance sheet, reducing expenses and maximizing efficiencies. The monthly maturities off our bond and loan portfolios are providing us with the needed liquidity to grow loans which will improve our interest income as we go forward. As always, we appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders, and associates,” Dueser added.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. stock has also loss -1.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FFIN stock has declined by -7.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.67% and lost -22.65% year-on date.

The market cap for FFIN stock reached $3.80 billion, with 141.73 million shares outstanding and 137.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 559.98K shares, FFIN reached a trading volume of 308367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIN shares is $27.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFIN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.99.

FFIN stock trade performance evaluation

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, FFIN shares gained by 14.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.99 for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.10, while it was recorded at 26.94 for the last single week of trading, and 29.09 for the last 200 days.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.47. First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.38.

Return on Total Capital for FFIN is now 12.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.76. Additionally, FFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] managed to generate an average of $156,213 per employee.First Financial Bankshares, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. go to 10.00%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FFIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FFIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FFIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.