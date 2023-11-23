First Advantage Corp. [FA] Revenue clocked in at $773.79 million, up 29.74% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

First Advantage Corp. [NASDAQ: FA] price surged by 1.47 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM that First Advantage Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights1.

A sum of 322746 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 300.81K shares. First Advantage Corp. shares reached a high of $15.37 and dropped to a low of $15.00 until finishing in the latest session at $15.19.

The one-year FA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.37. The average equity rating for FA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Advantage Corp. [FA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FA shares is $15.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for First Advantage Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Advantage Corp. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for FA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.69.

FA Stock Performance Analysis:

First Advantage Corp. [FA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.97. With this latest performance, FA shares gained by 13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.52 for First Advantage Corp. [FA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.81, while it was recorded at 14.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Advantage Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Advantage Corp. [FA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +26.04. First Advantage Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Total Capital for FA is now 5.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Advantage Corp. [FA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.56. Additionally, FA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Advantage Corp. [FA] managed to generate an average of $11,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.First Advantage Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.69 and a Current Ratio set at 3.69.

FA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Advantage Corp. go to 8.70%.

First Advantage Corp. [FA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.