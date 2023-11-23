Endava plc ADR [DAVA] is -14.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Endava plc ADR [NYSE: DAVA] closed the trading session at $65.64 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $64.33, while the highest price level was $66.756. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Endava Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Q1 FY2024 3.9% Year on Year Revenue Decrease to £188.4 million 0.6% Revenue Decrease at Constant Currency Diluted EPS £0.21 compared to £0.55 in the prior year comparative period Adjusted diluted EPS £0.39 compared to £0.54 in the prior year comparative period.

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) (“Endava” or the “Company”), a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2023, the first quarter of its 2024 fiscal year (“Q1 FY2024”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.20 percent and weekly performance of 9.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 341.41K shares, DAVA reached to a volume of 291010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Endava plc ADR [DAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAVA shares is $68.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Endava plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endava plc ADR is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAVA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.13.

DAVA stock trade performance evaluation

Endava plc ADR [DAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, DAVA shares gained by 21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.68 for Endava plc ADR [DAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.10, while it was recorded at 63.95 for the last single week of trading, and 57.70 for the last 200 days.

Endava plc ADR [DAVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endava plc ADR [DAVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.12 and a Gross Margin at +32.03. Endava plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.85.

Return on Total Capital for DAVA is now 20.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endava plc ADR [DAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.08. Additionally, DAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endava plc ADR [DAVA] managed to generate an average of $9,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Endava plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.13 and a Current Ratio set at 3.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Endava plc ADR [DAVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endava plc ADR go to 5.54%.

Endava plc ADR [DAVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DAVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DAVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DAVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.