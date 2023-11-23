Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp [SOLO] moved down -1.09: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp [NASDAQ: SOLO] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.40 at the close of the session, down -1.09%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM that Update on ElectraMeccanica Litigation Dispute With Tevva.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica”), a designer and assembler of electric vehicles, today announced that the United States District Court for the District of Arizona issued an order on November 7, 2023 dismissing the previously filed complaint by Tevva Motors Limited (“Tevva”) against ElectraMeccanica, 1432952 B.C. Ltd. (“Holdco”), 1432957 B.C. Ltd. (“Parentco”) and Susan E. Docherty, ElectraMeccanica’s Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Operating Officer, relating to the termination of that certain arrangement agreement, dated August 14, 2023, by and among the parties.

The Arizona District Court dismissed the complaint due to the court’s lack of subject-matter jurisdiction as a result of (i) ElectraMeccanica, Holdco and Parentco being Canadian corporations and (ii) Tevva’s failure to establish Arizona as Ms. Docherty’s state of domicile in the complaint. Pursuant to the Arizona District Court’s order, Tevva has until November 21, 2023 to file an amended complaint seeking to cure the deficiencies identified in the order. On November 7, 2023, Tevva subsequently filed a substantially similar complaint in the Maricopa County Superior Court, State of Arizona. ElectraMeccanica has not been served with the new complaint.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp stock is now -33.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOLO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4072 and lowest of $0.391 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.19, which means current price is +11.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 430.36K shares, SOLO reached a trading volume of 315178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp [SOLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOLO shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOLO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has SOLO stock performed recently?

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp [SOLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.03. With this latest performance, SOLO shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.62 for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp [SOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5024, while it was recorded at 0.4128 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6249 for the last 200 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp [SOLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp [SOLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1507.62 and a Gross Margin at -457.90. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1815.77.

Return on Total Capital for SOLO is now -52.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp [SOLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.40. Additionally, SOLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp [SOLO] managed to generate an average of -$1,178,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.23 and a Current Ratio set at 15.78.

Insider trade positions for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp [SOLO]

