Eargo Inc [EAR] is -77.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eargo Inc [NASDAQ: EAR] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 0.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.55. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Eargo Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of FDA’s Over-the-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid Regulations, Driving a New Era of Accessibility and Innovation.

The FDA has noted that the use of hearing aids has been associated with health benefits, improved social participation, and a better quality of life. The revised regulations were intended to encourage more widespread adoption of hearing aids. Eargo is proud to have actively supported the FDA’s rulemaking in establishing this nascent category, though Eargo believes much remains to realize its true intent.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 296553 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eargo Inc stands at 1.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for EAR stock reached $53.02 million, with 20.73 million shares outstanding and 3.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 99.66K shares, EAR reached a trading volume of 296553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eargo Inc [EAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAR shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAR stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Eargo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eargo Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

How has EAR stock performed recently?

Eargo Inc [EAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, EAR shares gained by 41.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for Eargo Inc [EAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

Eargo Inc [EAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eargo Inc [EAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.04 and a Gross Margin at +38.28. Eargo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -422.81.

Return on Total Capital for EAR is now -112.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -185.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eargo Inc [EAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.55. Additionally, EAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eargo Inc [EAR] managed to generate an average of -$648,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Eargo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.97 and a Current Ratio set at 3.22.

Insider trade positions for Eargo Inc [EAR]

The top three institutional holders of EAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately %. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.