Destination XL Group Inc [DXLG] Revenue clocked in at $528.55 million, down -40.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Destination XL Group Inc [NASDAQ: DXLG] loss -2.43% or -0.1 points to close at $4.01 with a heavy trading volume of 437018 shares. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results.

Sales of $119.2 million, Net Income of $0.06 per diluted share, Provides Updated Guidance.

It opened the trading session at $4.11, the shares rose to $4.13 and dropped to $3.965, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DXLG points out that the company has recorded 5.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -8.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 465.46K shares, DXLG reached to a volume of 437018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Destination XL Group Inc [DXLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXLG shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Destination XL Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Destination XL Group Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXLG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for DXLG stock

Destination XL Group Inc [DXLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.11. With this latest performance, DXLG shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Destination XL Group Inc [DXLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.34, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.84 for the last 200 days.

Destination XL Group Inc [DXLG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Destination XL Group Inc [DXLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.67 and a Gross Margin at +47.09. Destination XL Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.33.

Return on Total Capital for DXLG is now 23.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 91.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Destination XL Group Inc [DXLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.11. Additionally, DXLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Destination XL Group Inc [DXLG] managed to generate an average of $60,218 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 285.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Destination XL Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Destination XL Group Inc [DXLG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Destination XL Group Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Destination XL Group Inc [DXLG]

The top three institutional holders of DXLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DXLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DXLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.