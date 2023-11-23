CyberArk Software Ltd [CYBR] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $200

- Advertisements -

CyberArk Software Ltd [NASDAQ: CYBR] gained 0.28% or 0.54 points to close at $191.53 with a heavy trading volume of 315974 shares. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM that CyberArk Positioned as an Access Management Leader by KuppingerCole Analysts.

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced it was named an Overall Leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts AG 2023 “Leadership Compass: Access Management”1 report. The company’s overall leadership position is based on the strength of its CyberArk Identity offering across the report’s product, innovation and market categories.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, CyberArk Identity is a set of SaaS-delivered solutions designed to simplify identity and access management in enterprises while providing the highest level of security. With CyberArk Identity, organizations can secure workforce, customer, business partner, vendor and client access to applications, endpoints and infrastructure, while protecting against the leading cause of data breaches – compromised credentials and social engineering.

It opened the trading session at $191.36, the shares rose to $193.53 and dropped to $189.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CYBR points out that the company has recorded 24.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

- Advertisements -

If we look at the average trading volume of 444.09K shares, CYBR reached to a volume of 315974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CyberArk Software Ltd [CYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBR shares is $203.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CyberArk Software Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyberArk Software Ltd is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CYBR in the course of the last twelve months was 360.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.22.

Trading performance analysis for CYBR stock

CyberArk Software Ltd [CYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, CYBR shares gained by 14.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.40 for CyberArk Software Ltd [CYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.46, while it was recorded at 189.99 for the last single week of trading, and 154.44 for the last 200 days.

CyberArk Software Ltd [CYBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CyberArk Software Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.22 and a Current Ratio set at 2.22.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CyberArk Software Ltd [CYBR]

The top three institutional holders of CYBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.