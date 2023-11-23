Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] Revenue clocked in at $2.56 billion, down -26.22% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. [NYSE: CFR] price surged by 1.02 percent to reach at $1.0. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CULLEN/FROST REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS.

Board declares fourth quarter dividend on common and preferred stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) today reported third quarter 2023 results. Net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $154.0 million compared to $168.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. On a per-share basis, net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.38 per diluted common share, compared to $2.59 per diluted common share reported a year earlier, representing a 8.1 percent decrease. Returns on average assets and average common equity were 1.25 percent and 18.93 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 1.27 percent and 20.13 percent, respectively, for the same period a year earlier.

A sum of 315542 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 455.89K shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. shares reached a high of $99.00 and dropped to a low of $97.26 until finishing in the latest session at $98.65.

The one-year CFR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.61. The average equity rating for CFR stock is currently 2.29, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFR shares is $110.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFR stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.87.

CFR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, CFR shares gained by 16.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.56 for Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.37, while it was recorded at 98.64 for the last single week of trading, and 103.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.64. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.59.

Return on Total Capital for CFR is now 8.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.56. Additionally, CFR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] managed to generate an average of $115,133 per employee.Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.27.

CFR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. go to 10.02%.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. [CFR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.