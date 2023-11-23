Consol Energy Inc [CEIX] stock Reiterated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $7

- Advertisements -

Consol Energy Inc [NYSE: CEIX] surged by $2.53 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $104.38 during the day while it closed the day at $103.88. The company report on October 31, 2023 at 6:45 AM that CONSOL Energy Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2023.

Today, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) reported financial and operating results for the period ended September 30, 2023.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consol Energy Inc stock has also gained 4.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CEIX stock has inclined by 24.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 77.45% and gained 59.82% year-on date.

The market cap for CEIX stock reached $3.22 billion, with 34.75 million shares outstanding and 30.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 555.27K shares, CEIX reached a trading volume of 320324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Consol Energy Inc [CEIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEIX shares is $106.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Consol Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consol Energy Inc is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CEIX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

- Advertisements -

CEIX stock trade performance evaluation

Consol Energy Inc [CEIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, CEIX shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Consol Energy Inc [CEIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.61, while it was recorded at 101.08 for the last single week of trading, and 74.17 for the last 200 days.

Consol Energy Inc [CEIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consol Energy Inc [CEIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.81 and a Gross Margin at +40.89. Consol Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.32.

Return on Total Capital for CEIX is now 56.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consol Energy Inc [CEIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.67. Additionally, CEIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consol Energy Inc [CEIX] managed to generate an average of $251,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Consol Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Consol Energy Inc [CEIX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CEIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CEIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CEIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.