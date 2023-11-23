Compass Point slashes price target on MBIA Inc. [MBI] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

MBIA Inc. [NYSE: MBI] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.32 at the close of the session, down -0.14%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that MBIA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) today posted its third quarter 2023 financial results on its website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/financial-information/default.aspx. The financial results will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K available at sec.gov.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As previously announced, the Company will host a webcast and conference call for investors on Friday, November 3 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results and other issues related to the Company. The conference call webcast will be available on MBIA’s website at https://investor.mbia.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

MBIA Inc. stock is now -43.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MBI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.45 and lowest of $7.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.00, which means current price is +20.59% above from all time high which was touched on 03/01/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 365.74K shares, MBI reached a trading volume of 306171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MBIA Inc. [MBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBI shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for MBIA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for MBIA Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98.

How has MBI stock performed recently?

MBIA Inc. [MBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, MBI shares gained by 16.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for MBIA Inc. [MBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.99, while it was recorded at 7.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.78 for the last 200 days.

MBIA Inc. [MBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MBIA Inc. [MBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.67. MBIA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.33.

Return on Total Capital for MBI is now -12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.73. Additionally, MBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 138.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MBIA Inc. [MBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,986,667 per employee.MBIA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

Earnings analysis for MBIA Inc. [MBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBIA Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for MBIA Inc. [MBI]

The top three institutional holders of MBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MBI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MBI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.