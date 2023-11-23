Compass Minerals International Inc [CMP] Stock trading around $25.47 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Compass Minerals International Inc [NYSE: CMP] traded at a high on 11/22/23, posting a 0.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.47. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Compass Minerals Reports Fiscal Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

Company Provides Financial Outlook for Fiscal Full-Year 2024.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today reported fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 294868 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Compass Minerals International Inc stands at 5.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for CMP stock reached $1.05 billion, with 41.15 million shares outstanding and 40.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 358.65K shares, CMP reached a trading volume of 294868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Compass Minerals International Inc [CMP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMP shares is $37.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Compass Minerals International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Minerals International Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has CMP stock performed recently?

Compass Minerals International Inc [CMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, CMP shares gained by 1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for Compass Minerals International Inc [CMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.17, while it was recorded at 24.91 for the last single week of trading, and 32.02 for the last 200 days.

Compass Minerals International Inc [CMP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Minerals International Inc [CMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.57 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Compass Minerals International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CMP is now 6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Minerals International Inc [CMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.70. Additionally, CMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Compass Minerals International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.15.

Earnings analysis for Compass Minerals International Inc [CMP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compass Minerals International Inc go to 27.55%.

Insider trade positions for Compass Minerals International Inc [CMP]

The top three institutional holders of CMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.