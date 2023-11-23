Commvault Systems Inc [CVLT] is 12.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Commvault Systems Inc [NASDAQ: CVLT] loss -1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $70.43 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Commvault to Talk Cyber Resiliency at AWS re:Invent 2023.

Join Commvault at booth #1260 for an in-depth look at its new platform, Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI.

Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, is excited to showcase Commvault Cloud, powered by Metallic AI, at AWS re:Invent 2023, running November 27- December 1. Exhibiting at Booth #1260, Commvault will provide AWS customers with the opportunity to see the new solutions in action for themselves, which are also now available in AWS Marketplace.

Commvault Systems Inc represents 44.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.08 billion with the latest information. CVLT stock price has been found in the range of $69.715 to $72.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 254.23K shares, CVLT reached a trading volume of 305321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Commvault Systems Inc [CVLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVLT shares is $80.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Commvault Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commvault Systems Inc is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVLT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for CVLT stock

Commvault Systems Inc [CVLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, CVLT shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for Commvault Systems Inc [CVLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.02, while it was recorded at 70.27 for the last single week of trading, and 66.21 for the last 200 days.

Commvault Systems Inc [CVLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commvault Systems Inc [CVLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.91 and a Gross Margin at +81.56. Commvault Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.56.

Return on Total Capital for CVLT is now 23.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Commvault Systems Inc [CVLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.87. Additionally, CVLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Commvault Systems Inc [CVLT] managed to generate an average of -$12,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Commvault Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Commvault Systems Inc [CVLT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commvault Systems Inc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Commvault Systems Inc [CVLT]

The top three institutional holders of CVLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CVLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CVLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.