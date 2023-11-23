Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD] moved up 11.85: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Color Star Technology Co Ltd [NASDAQ: ADD] closed the trading session at $0.30 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2403, while the highest price level was $0.35. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Color Star Technology Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Bid Price Deficiency.

The notification received has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has until May 13, 2024 to regain compliance. If at any time during such 180-day period the closing bid price of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.84 percent and weekly performance of 23.22 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -75.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 287.85K shares, ADD reached to a volume of 481029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co Ltd is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

ADD stock trade performance evaluation

Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.22. With this latest performance, ADD shares gained by 16.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.56 for Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6265, while it was recorded at 0.2543 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2810 for the last 200 days.

- Advertisements -

Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ADD is now -77.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD] managed to generate an average of -$805,312 per employee.Color Star Technology Co Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.01 and a Current Ratio set at 3.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co Ltd go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd [ADD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ADD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.