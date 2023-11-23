Cerence Inc [CRNC] stock Upgrade by Craig Hallum analyst, price target now $40

- Advertisements -

Cerence Inc [NASDAQ: CRNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.63%. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Cerence to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on November 27, 2023.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast, with accompanying slides, to discuss the results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to join the audio conference call by registering here.

Over the last 12 months, CRNC stock rose by 3.29%. The one-year Cerence Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.35. The average equity rating for CRNC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $683.19 million, with 39.43 million shares outstanding and 39.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 421.15K shares, CRNC stock reached a trading volume of 314446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerence Inc [CRNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRNC shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Cerence Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerence Inc is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55.

CRNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerence Inc [CRNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.63. With this latest performance, CRNC shares gained by 1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for Cerence Inc [CRNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.00, while it was recorded at 17.41 for the last single week of trading, and 24.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerence Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerence Inc [CRNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.69 and a Gross Margin at +66.85. Cerence Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.80.

Return on Total Capital for CRNC is now 3.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerence Inc [CRNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.40. Additionally, CRNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerence Inc [CRNC] managed to generate an average of -$182,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Cerence Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

CRNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cerence Inc go to 15.00%.

Cerence Inc [CRNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.