Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG] is -92.27% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Bone Biologics Corp [NASDAQ: BBLG] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.5525 during the day while it closed the day at $0.49. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM that Bone Biologics Announces Closing of Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG), a developer of orthobiologic products for spine fusion markets, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of an aggregate of 1,139,063 of its shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.64 per share. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued and sold unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,139,063 shares of its common stock. The unregistered warrants have an exercise price of $0.52 per share and are exercisable upon issuance and have a term of five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

- Advertisements - Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Bone Biologics Corp stock has also loss -10.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBLG stock has declined by -21.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -91.05% and lost -92.27% year-on date.

- Advertisements -

The market cap for BBLG stock reached $1.52 million, with 3.13 million shares outstanding and 2.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 895.79K shares, BBLG reached a trading volume of 402171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBLG shares is $37.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBLG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bone Biologics Corp is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

- Advertisements -

BBLG stock trade performance evaluation

Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, BBLG shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6033, while it was recorded at 0.5985 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7309 for the last 200 days.

Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BBLG is now -58.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG] managed to generate an average of -$742,310 per employee.Bone Biologics Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

Bone Biologics Corp [BBLG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BBLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BBLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BBLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.