Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] Stock trading around $0.47 per share: What’s Next?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [AMEX: ASM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.17% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.15%. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM that Avino Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:ASM)(NYSE American:ASM)(FSE:GV6) “Avino” or “the Company”) a growing silver producer in Mexico, released today its consolidated financial results for the Company’s third quarter of 2023. The earnings should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the corresponding period, which can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.avino.com, or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Over the last 12 months, ASM stock dropped by -27.01%. The one-year Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.19. The average equity rating for ASM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.88 million, with 124.48 million shares outstanding and 112.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 600.73K shares, ASM stock reached a trading volume of 320022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASM shares is $1.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

ASM Stock Performance Analysis:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, ASM shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5015, while it was recorded at 0.4745 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6772 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.72 and a Gross Margin at +32.85. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASM is now 8.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.75. Additionally, ASM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] managed to generate an average of $16,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ASM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ASM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ASM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.