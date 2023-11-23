Assurant Inc [AIZ] Is Currently -0.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

- Advertisements -

Assurant Inc [NYSE: AIZ] loss -0.52% or -0.85 points to close at $163.94 with a heavy trading volume of 303756 shares. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Assurant Realigns Executive Team to Support Global Growth Strategy.

Keith Meier Named Chief Financial Officer.

It opened the trading session at $164.39, the shares rose to $164.63 and dropped to $163.105, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIZ points out that the company has recorded 30.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 357.74K shares, AIZ reached to a volume of 303756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Assurant Inc [AIZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIZ shares is $189.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Assurant Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assurant Inc is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIZ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.62.

Trading performance analysis for AIZ stock

Assurant Inc [AIZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, AIZ shares gained by 11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.44 for Assurant Inc [AIZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.05, while it was recorded at 162.40 for the last single week of trading, and 133.54 for the last 200 days.

Assurant Inc [AIZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assurant Inc [AIZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.58. Assurant Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Total Capital for AIZ is now 0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assurant Inc [AIZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.31. Additionally, AIZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assurant Inc [AIZ] managed to generate an average of $20,190 per employee.Assurant Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

Assurant Inc [AIZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assurant Inc go to 14.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Assurant Inc [AIZ]

The top three institutional holders of AIZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AIZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AIZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.