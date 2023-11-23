Artivion Inc [AORT] stock Reiterated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $28

- Advertisements -

Artivion Inc [NYSE: AORT] gained 5.55% on the last trading session, reaching $16.75 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM that Artivion Announces Completion of Enrollment in PERSEVERE Trial.

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE: AORT), a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, today announced that it has completed enrollment in the PERSEVERE clinical trial.

The PERSEVERE trial is a prospective, multicenter, non-randomized clinical trial to determine if patients with acute DeBakey Type I aortic dissection can be treated safely and effectively using the AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis. The trial is designed to support the company’s forthcoming application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for premarket approval of the AMDS. The trial will consist of 93 participants in the U.S., who have experienced an acute DeBakey Type I aortic dissection. Each participant will be followed for up to 5 years. The combined 30-day safety and primary efficacy endpoints will determine the impact of the AMDS Hybrid Prosthesis on reducing mortality, new disabling stroke, myocardial infarction, and new onset renal failure requiring dialysis, and remodeling of the aorta.

Artivion Inc represents 40.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $687.59 million with the latest information. AORT stock price has been found in the range of $15.80 to $16.9362.

If compared to the average trading volume of 241.79K shares, AORT reached a trading volume of 417645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Artivion Inc [AORT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AORT shares is $24.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AORT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Artivion Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artivion Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for AORT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AORT in the course of the last twelve months was 4044.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.53.

Trading performance analysis for AORT stock

Artivion Inc [AORT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.12. With this latest performance, AORT shares gained by 26.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AORT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.11 for Artivion Inc [AORT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.22, while it was recorded at 14.90 for the last single week of trading, and 14.66 for the last 200 days.

Artivion Inc [AORT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Artivion Inc [AORT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.78 and a Gross Margin at +59.66. Artivion Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.08.

Return on Total Capital for AORT is now 2.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Artivion Inc [AORT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.50. Additionally, AORT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Artivion Inc [AORT] managed to generate an average of -$14,688 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Artivion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.53 and a Current Ratio set at 3.96.

Artivion Inc [AORT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AORT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Artivion Inc go to 2.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Artivion Inc [AORT]

