Ameriprise Financial Inc [AMP] moved up 0.74: Why It’s Important

Ameriprise Financial Inc [NYSE: AMP] closed the trading session at $350.52 on 11/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $348.46, while the highest price level was $350.989. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 10:03 AM that Ameriprise Financial Recognized by J.D. Power for its “Outstanding Customer Service Experience” for the Fifth Consecutive Year.

For the fifth year in a row, Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) has received a J.D. Power certification for delivering an “outstanding customer service experience” to its financial advisors who contact the company by phone for support. The Ameriprise Advice & Wealth Management and RiverSource call centers earned the recognition after surpassing the benchmarks in the J.D. Power Certified Customer Service ProgramSM. The program certifies contact centers across all industries that exceed the high J.D. Power standards following a rigorous evaluation and comprehensive survey of advisors’ recent servicing interactions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116354242/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.57 percent and weekly performance of 2.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 453.54K shares, AMP reached to a volume of 321179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ameriprise Financial Inc [AMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMP shares is $372.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Ameriprise Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameriprise Financial Inc is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.13.

AMP stock trade performance evaluation

Ameriprise Financial Inc [AMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, AMP shares gained by 11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.49 for Ameriprise Financial Inc [AMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 330.43, while it was recorded at 348.00 for the last single week of trading, and 324.77 for the last 200 days.

Ameriprise Financial Inc [AMP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameriprise Financial Inc [AMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.09. Ameriprise Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.84.

Return on Total Capital for AMP is now 28.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameriprise Financial Inc [AMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.82. Additionally, AMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameriprise Financial Inc [AMP] managed to generate an average of $196,846 per employee.Ameriprise Financial Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ameriprise Financial Inc [AMP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameriprise Financial Inc go to 17.60%.

Ameriprise Financial Inc [AMP]: Institutional Ownership

